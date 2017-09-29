Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 6,948 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 2,988.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,374,000 after buying an additional 1,263,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after buying an additional 207,777 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,672,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 744,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,091,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ RYAAY) opened at 101.59 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ryanair Holdings PLC had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 21.44%. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post $7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.56 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

