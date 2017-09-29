Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $8.72 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.27% of Clean Harbors worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 66.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-8-72-million-position-in-clean-harbors-inc-clh.html.

Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) opened at 56.51 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.23 billion.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $752.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.63 million. Clean Harbors had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 933 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $51,007.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 4,667 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $235,310.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.