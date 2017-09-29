Nationwide Fund Advisors Grows Holdings in TiVo Corporation (TIVO)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.36% of TiVo Corporation worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo Corporation by 62,480.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,976,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo Corporation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,945,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,238,000 after buying an additional 910,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo Corporation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,950,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,918,000 after buying an additional 590,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TiVo Corporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,569,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,935,000 after buying an additional 384,440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TiVo Corporation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,624,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after buying an additional 233,670 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) opened at 19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 0.14. TiVo Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. TiVo Corporation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TiVo Corporation will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. TiVo Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TiVo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $42,997.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,300.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation Company Profile

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

