Nationwide Fund Advisors Boosts Stake in Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,547 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.10% of Yandex N.V. worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex N.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex N.V. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex N.V. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex N.V. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex N.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ YNDX) opened at 32.37 on Friday. Yandex N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Yandex N.V. had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. Yandex N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex N.V. from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.30 price target on shares of Yandex N.V. in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.60 price target (up from $33.40) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

