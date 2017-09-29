National Retail Properties (NNN) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 108,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 91,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 450,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 121,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 83,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties (NNN) opened at 41.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.36. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $52.27.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $721,942.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,485.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,138. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

