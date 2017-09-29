National Pension Service Acquires 108,305 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $132,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE PM) traded down 0.21% on Friday, reaching $111.56. 1,279,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

In related news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

