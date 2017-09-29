National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stake Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Oilwell Varco worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE NOV) traded down 0.25% on Friday, hitting $35.44. 744,971 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.47 billion. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

