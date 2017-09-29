National Commerce Corporation (NCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, Baldwin County and Vero Beach, Florida. National Commerce Corporation is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

NCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Commerce Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded National Commerce Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on National Commerce Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ NCOM) opened at 42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.07. National Commerce Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

In other news, Director Russell H. Iv Vandevelde bought 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,665.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,220.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Commerce Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corporation by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corporation by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of National Commerce Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.

