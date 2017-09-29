Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Holdings Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,446 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. 237,669 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 10.38%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post $5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.60%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo F. Conrado sold 6,998 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $623,731.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 25,299 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $2,254,393.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,402.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

