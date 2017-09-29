Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. The Company sells its products in North America to auto parts retail and traditional warehouse chains and to automobile manufacturers for both their aftermarket programs and their warranty replacement programs. It recycles materials, including metal from the used cores and corrugated packaging. The Company carries over a huge stock keeping units (SKUs) for automotive parts that are sold under its customers’ recognized private label brand names and its Quality-Built, Pure Energy, Xtreme, Reliance and other brand names. It sells its products to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada. Motorcar is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) traded up 0.82% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,123 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $549.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.95. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

