Motco Buys 50 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Motco lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 239.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (PSX) opened at 91.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.58%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $74.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Howard Weil upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

