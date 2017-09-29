Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE FHN) opened at 19.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $328.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,303.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $840,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,509.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

