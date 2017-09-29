Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO)

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of Achaogen (AKAO) traded down 1.04% on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 275,114 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $679.95 million. Achaogen has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Achaogen had a negative net margin of 281.88% and a negative return on equity of 86.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will post ($3.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Blake Wise sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $57,180.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Achaogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achaogen during the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Achaogen by 119.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen during the first quarter worth $1,114,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

