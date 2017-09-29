MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINDBODY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of MINDBODY from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.95 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) traded down 0.19% on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 330,289 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. MINDBODY has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.20 billion.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MINDBODY will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett T. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $464,052.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 96.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

