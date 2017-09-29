Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Vetr downgraded shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $40.70 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Micron Technology Inc. alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 3.61% during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,454,225 shares. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.75. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Micron Technology also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 72,401 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average volume of 25,728 put options.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post $7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/micron-technology-inc-mu-downgraded-by-vetr-inc-to-buy.html.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,692 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,141,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,489,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,794,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,080,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,850,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,008,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,565 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.