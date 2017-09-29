Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,892.22 ($38.89).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRO shares. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,580 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.90) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Investec reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC from GBX 3,750 ($50.43) to GBX 4,000 ($53.79) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Metro Bank PLC alerts:

In other Metro Bank PLC news, insider Stuart Bernau sold 4,000 shares of Metro Bank PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($46.05), for a total transaction of £136,960 ($184,185.05). Also, insider Eugene Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of Metro Bank PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($44.85), for a total transaction of £500,250 ($672,740.72).

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) traded up 0.99% on Friday, reaching GBX 3380.00. 136,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,479.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,524.08. Metro Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,521.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,872.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.72 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/metro-bank-plc-mtro-given-consensus-rating-of-sell-by-analysts.html.

Metro Bank PLC Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC (the Bank) is a deposit-taking and lending institution. The Bank’s principal activities include provision of banking and related services. It is focused on retail and small and medium size commercial customers. It offers personal and business banking services. Its everyday banking products include current accounts, and cash management and payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.