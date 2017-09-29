Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 2,900 Stryker Corporation (SYK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co-buys-shares-of-2900-stryker-corporation-syk.html.

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE SYK) opened at 140.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.98.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Stryker Corporation news, insider David Floyd sold 19,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $2,790,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock worth $3,686,927. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Stryker Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker Corporation from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.73.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.