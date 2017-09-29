Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,221 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,404,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,819 shares of company stock valued at $36,740,240 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153,491 shares. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

