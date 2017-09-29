McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Upgraded by Longbow Research to “Buy”

Longbow Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $183.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $154.05.

“Our expectations for MCD to report better than expected U.S. same-store sales growth in 3Q17 should drive both earnings and multiple upside,” the analyst concluded. “Furthermore, the company has a couple of key initiatives that could drive further comp upside in coming quarters.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.19.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE MCD) traded down 0.51% during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,869 shares. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 10,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $1,666,870.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,191.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $751,013.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 323.7% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 136.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 28,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation in the first quarter worth about $42,771,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

