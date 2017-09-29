McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $178.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McDonald’s shares outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, growing guest count remains McDonald’s top priority and it is undertaking various sales and digital initiatives to this end. Increased focus on delivery, enhancement of digital capabilities, and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the U.S should drive growth too. Efforts to attract customers in International Lead & High Growth Markets also bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the past eight quarters. Yet, high labor costs and currency headwinds might keep profits under pressure. Also, political and economic unrest in some parts of the world and a not so enticing U.S. restaurant space might restrict sales growth. Even so, augmented focus on refranchising will cut the company’s capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth and ROE expansion in the long run.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.19.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE MCD) traded down 0.42% on Tuesday, reaching $156.83. 1,319,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $161.72.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. McDonald’s Corporation’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other McDonald’s Corporation news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $751,013.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 10,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corporation Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

