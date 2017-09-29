Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of McDermott International worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter worth $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 13.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/mcdermott-international-inc-mdr-shares-bought-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of McDermott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) opened at 7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.40. McDermott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $788.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. McDermott International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDermott International, Inc. will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.