McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $104.22, but opened at $101.65. McCormick & Company, shares last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 1,549,070 shares.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company,’s payout ratio is currently 49.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McCormick & Company, from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered McCormick & Company, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 28.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.2875 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04.

About McCormick & Company,

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

