Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Matthews International Corporation worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,077,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 61.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International Corporation alerts:

Shares of Matthews International Corporation (MATW) opened at 63.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. Matthews International Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Matthews International Corporation had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $389.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Matthews International Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International Corporation will post $3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Matthews International Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Matthews International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

WARNING: “Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/matthews-international-corporation-matw-shares-sold-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Matthews International Corporation Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.