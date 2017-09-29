Matthew M. Maloney Sells 6,250 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $319,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) opened at 51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 76.15. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GrubHub had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr upgraded GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.06 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on GrubHub from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on GrubHub from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

