Martingale Asset Management L P Has $206,000 Holdings in Black Box Corporation (BBOX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,417 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of Black Box Corporation worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBOX. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Box Corporation by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Black Box Corporation by 69.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Black Box Corporation by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Box Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Box Corporation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Black Box Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other Black Box Corporation news, Director John S. Heller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ BBOX) opened at 3.25 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $49.20 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Black Box Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Black Box Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Box Corporation will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Box Corporation Company Profile

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching.

