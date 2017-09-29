Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) in a research note released on Thursday.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Marathon Oil Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 price objective on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Marathon Oil Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,486,102 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.52 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 140.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 4,827.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,396,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,677,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,213 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,063,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 48,519,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

