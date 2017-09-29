Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Man Group Plc (NASDAQ:MNGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup Inc reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Man Group Plc (MNGPF) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.2029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Man Group Plc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $3.63 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Man Group Plc (MNGPF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/man-group-plc-mngpf-given-sector-perform-rating-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

