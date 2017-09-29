lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica inc. were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut lululemon athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on lululemon athletica inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut lululemon athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ LULU) opened at 60.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.22. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.40 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.68%. lululemon athletica inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

