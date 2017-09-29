Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JMP Securities cut Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.12 to $17.14 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Loxo Oncology from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loxo Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

Get Loxo Oncology Inc. alerts:

Loxo Oncology (LOXO) traded down 1.42% during trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. 176,363 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74 billion. Loxo Oncology has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology will post ($4.54) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/loxo-oncology-inc-loxo-given-buy-rating-at-btig-research.html.

In other Loxo Oncology news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $552,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,342.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,562 in the last 90 days. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 739,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after buying an additional 582,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.