Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,695,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8,779.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,979,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,302,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 472,738 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,160,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at 10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

In other news, CEO T Wilson Eglin sold 24,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $237,107.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,810,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

