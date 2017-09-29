Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $261,000 Position in Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 79.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,603,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,744,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,885 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $292,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,482.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,661 shares of company stock worth $4,936,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE EBS) opened at 39.87 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $100.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EBS. BidaskClub upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

