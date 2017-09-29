Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in TiVo Corporation (TIVO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in TiVo Corporation were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TiVo Corporation by 62,480.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,976,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TiVo Corporation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,945,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,238,000 after purchasing an additional 910,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TiVo Corporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,569,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TiVo Corporation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,624,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 233,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TiVo Corporation by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,266,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 375,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on shares of TiVo Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TiVo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) opened at 19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. TiVo Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 0.14.

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. TiVo Corporation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TiVo Corporation will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. TiVo Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

In other TiVo Corporation news, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $42,997.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,405 shares in the company, valued at $969,300.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

