Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ IOVA) traded down 1.90% during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 849,502 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company’s market cap is $545.39 million. Lion Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,013,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,844,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Lion Biotechnologies Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

