Linde AG (LIN) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($238.10) price objective on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €210.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America Corporation set a €205.00 ($244.05) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €206.00 ($245.24) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €187.00 ($222.62) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €174.00 ($207.14) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €174.46 ($207.69).

Linde AG (ETR LIN) traded up 0.882% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €176.226. 2,105 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €162.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €164.32. Linde AG has a 12-month low of €141.67 and a 12-month high of €179.50. The company has a market capitalization of €32.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.162.

About Linde AG

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The companys Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

