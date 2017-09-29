Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,174,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 319,658 shares.The stock last traded at $4.06 and had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

The stock’s market cap is $430.44 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 160,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 349,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 182,255 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 1,161.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,523 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

