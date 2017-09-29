Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Card Factory PLC (CARD)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) in a research note published on Tuesday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 365 ($4.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARD. Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.45) price target on shares of Card Factory PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on shares of Card Factory PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) opened at 299.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 310.48. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.02 billion. Card Factory PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 232.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 358.80.

In related news, insider Karen Hubbard bought 21,586 shares of Card Factory PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £61,951.82 ($83,313.37).

About Card Factory PLC

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

