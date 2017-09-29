Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (FWONK) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (OTC:FWONK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (OTC:FWONK) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 719,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $7.07 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

