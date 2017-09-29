Liberty Global PLC (LILAK) Stake Lessened by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LILAK) opened at 22.89 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.92 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

About Liberty Global PLC

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, Concepción, Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile.

