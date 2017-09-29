Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Celgene Corporation accounts for 2.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Waldron LP grew its stake in Celgene Corporation by 48.9% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Celgene Corporation by 10.0% in the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Celgene Corporation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 587,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,164 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Celgene Corporation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Celgene Corporation by 30.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) traded up 2.05% on Friday, hitting $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,764 shares. Celgene Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $145.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELG shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Vetr raised Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.32 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

In other Celgene Corporation news, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total transaction of $2,415,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of Celgene Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

