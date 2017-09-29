LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Shares Sold by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC cut its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 85.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 414.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 82.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded up 1.327% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.495. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,884 shares. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.877 and a beta of 0.08.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $324.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post $4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 3,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $160,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $425,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,735 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

