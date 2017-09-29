Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Holdings Increased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Level 3 Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.17% of Level 3 Communications worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Level 3 Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,179,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,339,000 after purchasing an additional 749,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Level 3 Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,083,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,356,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Level 3 Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,601,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,825,000 after purchasing an additional 254,886 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Level 3 Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,730,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Level 3 Communications by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,787,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Level 3 Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 711,591 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.23. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $64.61.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Level 3 Communications had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Ryan sold 5,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $350,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Mortensen sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $70,269.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,038. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

