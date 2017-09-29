LendingTree (TREE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LendingTree earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8420225851934 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ TREE) opened at 244.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day moving average is $170.67. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 1.55. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $255.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.48 million. LendingTree had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,154,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 2,850 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $635,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,168.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

