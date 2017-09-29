LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. is a leading global provider of innovative devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark Co. raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 175,435 shares. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.80 million, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

LeMaitre Vascular declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,436,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,545,484.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $556,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,325,508 shares in the company, valued at $123,476,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,121 shares of company stock worth $12,825,992 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 11,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 856.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4,751.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

