Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Aircastle Limited worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle Limited by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle Limited by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle Limited by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle Limited by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle Limited by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Limited (AYR) opened at 22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $223.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.10 million. Aircastle Limited had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 15.75%. Aircastle Limited’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Aircastle Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Aircastle Limited in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aircastle Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Aircastle Limited in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Aircastle Limited Company Profile

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

