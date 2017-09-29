Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Rudolph Technologies worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 109.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 319,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 112.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 300,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 436.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 271,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 146,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 118,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTEC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE RTEC) opened at 25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

