Lee Capital Management LP Holds Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Lee Capital Management LP held its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.0% of Lee Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lee Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,256,000. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $2,837,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE ICE) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. 637,963 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,534.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $994,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,126.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,176 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

