Lee Capital Management LP Holds Position in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Lee Capital Management LP maintained its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Ares Capital Corporation makes up approximately 1.5% of Lee Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lee Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Capital Corporation were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ ARCC) traded up 0.4652% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.3256. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,554 shares. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $17.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. Ares Capital Corporation had a net margin of 44.61% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Ares Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

About Ares Capital Corporation

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

