Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,070 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,262 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE CL) traded down 0.16% on Friday, reaching $73.03. 1,087,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $77.27. Colgate-Palmolive also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,824 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the average volume of 1,116 put options.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, COO Justin Skala sold 74,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $5,392,858.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,304.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $273,867.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,210.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

