Lear Corporation (LEA) Director Jonathan F. Foster Sells 2,854 Shares of Stock

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,854 shares of Lear Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $494,855.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,679.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE LEA) remained flat at $173.89 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 271,859 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.77 and a 12 month high of $174.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.28. Lear Corporation had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Lear Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post $16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lear Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear Corporation by 1,617.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,136,000 after buying an additional 6,699,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear Corporation by 7,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 716,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,754,000 after buying an additional 706,708 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lear Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,540,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear Corporation by 14,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 222,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lear Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lear Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Lear Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

