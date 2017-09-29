LCI Industries (LCII) CEO Sells $185,552.50 in Stock

LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $185,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,986,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Jason Lippert sold 7,500 shares of LCI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $852,375.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Jason Lippert sold 15,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $1,722,000.00.

Shares of LCI Industries (NASDAQ LCII) traded up 1.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. 207,669 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $117.15.

LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,656,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,623.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $144,000.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc and its subsidiaries (LCI), supplies an array of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. The Company’s segments include OEM Segment and Aftermarket Segment.

